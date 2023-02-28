The teacher’s aide who was allegedly attacked by a Florida high schooler in a viral video last week after she took away his Nintendo Switch was released from the hospital Tuesday.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to USA Today that the teacher’s aide was no longer at a treatment center following the brutal beating that was captured by surveillance cameras at Matanzas High School.

Deputies said that the student, who is 17 and has not been identified, was charged with felony aggravated battery with bodily harm for the incident that left the teacher hospitalized. If convicted, he could face up to 30 years in prison.

Video from the school showed the vicious attack on Feb. 21 that involved the accused student and the aide, whom CNN identified as Joan Naydich.

Ms. Naydich is seen walking in an open area before she turns around and sees a male sprinting at her. The male is seen throwing the victim to the ground and appears to knock her unconscious before continuing to kick and punch the woman in the back and head while she lies on the ground.

A group of teachers pulled the assailant — whom police said is 6’6” and 270 pounds — off Ms. Naydich.

“The actions of this student are absolutely horrendous and completely uncalled for,” Sheriff Rick

Staly said in a press release. “We hope the victim will be able to recover, both mentally and physically, from this incident.”

On Tuesday, 2/21/23, this student violently attacked his teacher aide at Matanzas HS.



When deputies spoke with the student, he explained that he was upset because the aide took his Nintendo Switch away during class.



Student was described as 6’6”, 270 lbspic.twitter.com/UrXoFFZzxv — Fixing Education (@FixingEducation) February 24, 2023

According to charging documents, the suspect started to spit in the direction of the victim and yelled that he would kill her as he was led away in handcuffs.

The student has special needs, according to WESH-TV, the local NBC affiliate for Daytona Beach.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.