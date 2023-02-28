King Charles III has reportedly expelled his son Prince Harry from his and Meghan Markle’s royal home in Windsor.

According to a report in The Sun, the king offered Frogmore Cottage last week instead to his own brother, Prince Andrew, who has been disgraced by sex-abuse charges.

“The Sussexes are now drawing up plans to ship their remaining belongings to the US,” the Sun reported, using the title that Harry formally still has — the Duke of Sussex.

There has been much speculation about whether Harry — who has been distancing himself from his family since his marriage to the American model and made a series of explosive charges against the British royals — will appear at his father’s coronation as king.

“This surely spells the end of Harry and Meghan’s time in the UK,” one “insider” told the Sun.

The property was a gift from Harry’s grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.

According to the British tabloid, the expulsion from Frogmore began days after the release of Harry’s memoir “Spare.”

• Victor Morton can be reached at vmorton@washingtontimes.com.