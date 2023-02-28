House Republicans opened a probe Tuesday into a case where authorities say an MS-13 gang member — who reportedly came to the U.S. as a child — murdered a woman.

The 17-year-old migrant was arrested in January and charged with killing a 20-year-old woman in Aberdeen, Maryland. The Center for Immigration Studies said the juvenile came across the southern border illegally in 2022 and was identified as an unaccompanied alien child.

That refers to a category of migrant under the age of 18 who shows up without a parent or legal guardian.

Detectives said the teen was a member of MS-13.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan and immigration subcommittee Chairman Tom McClintock demanded answers from Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.

“Criminal aliens and gang members exploit the U.S. immigration system to harm Americans. The Biden administration’s border and immigration policies only increase the likelihood that those criminal aliens will successfully enter and remain in the U.S.,” the lawmakers said in a letter revealing the probe.

They asked for the case file of the teen accused of the killing and wanted to know how he was caught and released.

The probe comes a day after Republicans demanded answers from HHS on a New York Times report that thousands of illegal immigrant children have been forced into illegal work.

Unaccompanied alien children from all countries other than Mexico and Canada are supposed to be quickly processed and released to HHS where they are held in shelters until they can be placed with sponsors.

The Biden administration reduced the background checks on those sponsors, and analysts say kids have been placed in dangerous situations — including placements that make them prime targets for gang recruitment.

