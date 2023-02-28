Lori Lightfoot is out as mayor of Chicago.

In Tuesday’s primary vote, Paul Vallas, a former schools CEO endorsed by the Chicago police union, garnered the most votes while Brandon Johnson, a Cook County commissioner endorsed by the Chicago Teachers Union, finished second.

With 89% of the votes counted, Mr. Vallas received 35.0% of the vote and Mr. Johnson 20.3%. Ms. Lightfoot finished third at 16.4% while U.S. Rep. Jesus Garcia came in fourth in the nine-person primary with 13.8%.

Since nobody got a majority, Mr. Vallas and Mr. Johnson will advance to a runoff April 4.

The race is officially nonpartisan, but all the top candidates are nominal Democrats and range from liberal to radical. Chicago hasn’t had a Republican mayor since “Big Bill” Thompson was an ally of Al Capone.

• Victor Morton can be reached at vmorton@washingtontimes.com.