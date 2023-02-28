The remains of a missing Argentine man were found by fishermen Sunday in the stomach of a captured school shark.

The man in question, 32-year-old Diego Barria, had last been seen on Feb. 18 riding his all-terrain-vehicle along the coast in Rocas Coloradas, a town in southern Argentina’s Chubut province.

The damaged ATV was found on Feb. 20, but there was no sign of Barria — until the fishermen caught three school sharks and cut them open.

“I was so unlucky that I found it. I went fishing and I [opened] the shark’s belly and I found a forearm with a tattoo,” one of the fishermen, whose name was not specified, said in a WhatsApp audio message, according to the Argentine newspaper Perfil.

The distinctive tattoo, a rose along with the name “Josefina,” was enough for relatives to identify the arm as part of Barria’s remains. DNA testing will also be undertaken for full confirmation.

Law enforcement theorizes that Barria had some sort of accident before being dragged under by the tides.

“We presume Diego had an accident, and we’re investigating if there was a vehicle involved,” Daniela Millatruz, the law enforcement officer in charge of the search for Barria, said to local media, according to the Associated Press.

