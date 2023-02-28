Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania is “doing well” but will be absent from the Senate for several weeks, according to his staff.

Mr. Fetterman checked into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center earlier this month for treatment of depression. The Democrat won a hotly contested seat while recovering from a stroke last year, though he continues to battle health issues in the public eye.

“We don’t have a lot to update folks with since there’s no real news to report except that John is doing well, working with the wonderful doctors, and remains on a path to recovery,” tweeted Joe Calvello, who directs communications for the senator. “John is visiting with staff and family daily, and his staff are keeping him updated on Senate business and news. Our team is moving full speed ahead and working tirelessly for the people of Pennsylvania.”

Mr. Calvello pointed to a new office that opened in Erie, Pennsylvania, last week and said more will debut soon.

During the campaign last year, Republicans repeatedly pressed Mr. Fetterman to disclose more details about his health status. The senator’s absence has raised questions about his political future and the trajectory of the 51-49 Democratic majority in the Senate.

It’s also sparked an outpouring of support from persons who have battled similar health problems and want to support him as he contends with those issues as a public figure.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, has said he would reject any attempt to get Mr. Fetterman to resign so that he could appoint a replacement.

“We understand the intense interest in John’s status and especially appreciate the flood of well-wishes,” Mr. Calvello wrote. “However, as we have said this will be a weeks-long process and while we will be sure to keep folks updated as it progresses, this is all there is to give by way of an update.”

The senator’s wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman, has tweeted about how her family is coping with the development and media glare. She said when media vans started circling they packed up and left for a refreshing trip to Niagara Falls.

“We talked about flexibility and the need to always have an open heart and an open mind,” she tweeted. “We also talked about how joy and fun can and must still exist, even when someone we love is in pain. And tomorrow? Who knows. Will try all over again.”

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.