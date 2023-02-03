The FBI is poised to search former Vice President Mike Pence’s house in Indiana and an office in Washington amid growing concern about classified records being mixed with former leaders’ papers.

Mr. Pence and his team are cooperating with the Justice Department over the planned searches, though they do not believe there are additional classified documents beyond the dozen or so that were found at Mr. Pence’s Indiana home in January, according to CNN.

The National Archives and federal authorities are responding to the series of discoveries of classified papers at homes and offices belonging to Mr. Pence, former President Donald Trump and President Biden.

The FBI searched Mr. Biden’s home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, and found no classified materials, but did take some handwritten notes from Mr. Biden’s time as vice president. Previously, classified materials were found at Mr. Biden’s Washington think-tank office and home in Wilmington, Delaware.

Agents raided Mr. Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in August, saying they needed to go in and take classified records after a back-and-forth with the ex-president’s team.

Given the revelations, the National Archives recently asked other former presidents to look into their personal records to ensure there were no classified materials mixed in.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.