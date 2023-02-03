Honda and the U.S. government on Friday urged about 8,200 drivers traversing American roads in older vehicles that still have Takata Alpha airbag inflators.

The Takata inflators were first recalled almost 15 years after fatal incidents in which they exploded and hurled shrapnel in crashes. This time, the “do not drive” warning targets a select group of 2001-2003 Honda and Acura models.

Over 99% of the Takata airbag inflators have been recalled since 2008, according to Honda, with 18.3 million outreach attempts made to owners of vehicles containing the inflators.

“We cannot rest until we have repaired or accounted for every one of these vehicles. … We’re concerned for the safety of those who have not responded,” said Steven Bailey, vice president of parts, service and technical operations for American Honda.

The urgency is magnified by the age of the vehicles, and chemical components inside the airbags have decayed over time, further increasing the danger. In the event of failure, the inflators rupture, sending potentially fatal metal shrapnel back toward the driver.

“If you have a vehicle with a recalled Takata Alpha airbag, you must get it repaired now – for free. These inflators are two decades old now, and they pose a 50% chance of rupturing in even a minor crash,” said National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Administrator Ann Carlson.

The models containing Takata Alpha airbags are:

• 2001-2002 Honda Accord

• 2001-2002 Honda Civic

• 2002 Honda CR-V

• 2002 Honda Odyssey

• 2003 Honda Pilot

• 2002-2003 Acura 3.2 TL

• 2003 Acura 3.2CL

Both Honda and the NHTSA urge that repairs on this recall are free, with vehicle loaner options available as well. Consumers can cross-reference their vehicle identification number to see if the recall applies to them at the NHTSA, Honda recalls, or Acura recalls websites.

