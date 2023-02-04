Customs officials at Detroit Metropolitan Airport were inspecting unaccompanied international luggage that was inadvertently separated from its owners last week when they found, of all things, an animal’s skull.

After referring the item to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service experts, the customs agents determined that it was the skull of a young dolphin, an object restricted for import or export under American law.

“The possession of wildlife items, especially those of protected animals is prohibited. We take wildlife smuggling seriously and work closely with our federal partners at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to protect wildlife and their habitats,” said Detroit Area Port Director Robert Larkin in a Customs and Border Protection announcement Friday.

The skull has since been turned over to the USFWS Office of Law Enforcement for further investigation.

