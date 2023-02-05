The man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students last fall was seen around campus in the weeks before the slayings, according to a media report.

Three university students told People magazine they spotted Bryan Kohberger at the campus’ Student Union building.

“[Mr. Kohberger] was the type to stare,” Chelsea, a sophomore, told the magazine. “He wouldn’t look away if you caught him staring. Like he wanted you to notice that he was looking at you. He didn’t smile, didn’t nod, didn’t say anything. Just stared.”

Another female student, who wasn’t identified, said the school’s small size meant that you’d often come across the same people.

“You start seeing the same faces again and again. They become familiar, like you know that you’ve seen them in class or around campus,” the student said. “I definitely saw him more than once. He was just really quiet and really intense, staring. He made me uncomfortable.”

Mr. Kohberger, a criminology doctoral student at nearby Washington State University, was arrested at his parents’ home in Pennsylvania on Dec. 30.

He was extradited days later to Idaho, where he was charged with four counts of first-degree murder for the Nov. 13 killings of Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; and Madison Mogen, 21. He was also charged with one count of felony burglary.

A combination of cellphone records, surveillance footage of his car and DNA found on a knife sheath at the scene led police to Mr. Kohberger, according to a probable cause affidavit released following his Jan. 5 court hearing. He has not yet entered a plea.

His next court appearance will be in June. He is being held at the Latah County Jail.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.