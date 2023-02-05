Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Sunday he won’t run for an open U.S. Senate seat in Michigan in 2024, doubling down on plans to remain in his Cabinet-level position rather than seeking an elected role.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow, Michigan Democrat, is not running for reelection next year after having held the seat for decades — leaving an opening as the party faces a tough road to keep its Senate majority.

“No. I’m planning to vote in that election as a resident of Michigan,” Mr. Buttigieg said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “This job is taking 110% of my time, and obviously I serve at the pleasure of the president. But as long as he is willing to have me continue doing this work, I am proud to be part of this team.”

Ms. Stabenow, 72, has held the seat since 2001 and represents one of several battleground states that Democrats will need to defend in order to maintain their narrow 51-49 majority.

Mr. Buttigieg, who is registered to vote in Michigan, went on to praise his role and the administration as reasons why he would not leave it.

“The job that I have is, first of all, I think the best job in the federal government,” he said. “It can be really tough and demanding with all the problems that the transportation system has confronted but also incredibly rewarding, and I’m proud to be part of an administration that is doing more on transportation than has happened in my lifetime and then some. Not since the Eisenhower administration have we had this much going on in terms of fixing roads and bridges in this country. Not since Amtrak was created have we done more to improve rail service in this country.”

