President Biden’s chief security aide Jake Sullivan said Monday that U.S. intelligence agencies did not learn of previous Chinese spy balloon incursions that occurred during the Trump administration until after former President Trump had left office.

It wasn’t until President Biden ordered an increase in efforts to track Chinese balloon activity that the previous incursions were discovered, the national security adviser claimed in remarks Monday to the U.S. Global Leadership Conference’s 2023 summit occurring in Delaware.

The comments reflect the political clash the balloon mission has generated in Washington, with the Biden White House rushing to defend how it handled the multi-day crisis that has exacerbated already tense relations between the U.S. and China.

“The intelligence community made this a priority at the direction of President Biden, we enhanced our surveillance of our territorial airspace, we enhanced our capacity to be able to detect things that the Trump administration was unable to detect,” Mr. Sullivan said.

“We were also able to go back and look at the historical patterns, and that led us to come to understand that during the Trump administration … there were multiple instances where the surveillance balloons traversed American airspace and American territory,” he said.

His comments came as questions swirled Monday among lawmakers and others in the U.S. national security community over the specifics behind Biden administration claims over the weekend that previous Chinese spy balloon incursions had occurred during the Trump era, without the former administration taking action against the balloons.

The issue has spawned political division over Mr. Biden’s response to the Chinese spy balloon. Republican lawmakers have criticized Mr. Biden for not ordering an immediate shootdown of the balloon discovered over the U.S. homeland last week as it floated over sensitive national security sites, including Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana, home to one of the U.S. military’s three nuclear missile silo fields.

While the balloon was first discovered early in the week, it was not until Saturday that the U.S. military shot down the surveillance craft, which China said was a weather-monitoring device but which U.S. analysts say was loaded with some 700 pounds of high-technology surveillance equipment.

Some Democrats have accused the GOP of hypocrisy over their criticism of Mr. Biden, citing the White House claims that other Chinese spy balloons had been spotted over U.S. territory during the Trump administration.

Sen. Cory A. Booker, a New Jersey Democrat who serves on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said Sunday that “it’s problematic for a Democrat or Republican to have one standard for one president, another standard for another president.”

“This is now known to have happened under the Trump administration multiple times,” Mr. Booker told NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Mr. Sullivan, meanwhile, defended Mr. Biden’s decision not to order an immediate downing of the balloon last week, claiming the president wanted the balloon to be quickly destroyed, but that Pentagon officials advised him it would be best to wait until the craft was over water. Mr. Sullivan also contended that allowing the balloon to transit U.S. airspace for several days gave U.S. military and intelligence officials time to glean valuable information about the Chinese surveillance capabilities. “The intelligence community and the military used every asset at their disposal to collect against the balloon to determine what it was carrying, to learn more about its tradecraft and its capabilities and we were able to do that over the time that the balloon was flying,” he said during a virtual appearance before the summit on Monday.