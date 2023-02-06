The first Leopard 2 main battle tank that Canada has donated to Ukraine arrived in Poland over the weekend.

Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand confirmed the arrival Sunday via a Twitter post that showed the tank rolling from a military cargo airplane.

“Alongside our allies, we’ll soon be training the armed forces of Ukraine in the use of this equipment,” Mr. Anand tweeted.

Canada pledged late last month to send four Leopard 2 tanks to aid Ukraine in its fight against Russian invaders following announcements from Germany and the U.S. that they would provide battle tanks for front-line use.

Berlin is now allowing countries that have Leopard 2 tanks to ship them to Ukraine, an about-face from its earlier position on transferring the German-built tanks to war zones.

