The push to legalize throwing stars under certain conditions in Indiana cleared its first hurdle by being passed by the state’s Senate last week.

Possessing a “Chinese throwing star,” as it’s defined in the Indiana criminal code, is currently punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a maximum fine of $500.

But bill sponsor state Sen. Linda Rogers is seeking to remove that ban to allow people to use throwing stars at certain businesses the same way that axe-throwing is permitted.

“[The idea] actually came from a constituent who owns a putt-putt golf course called Ninja Golf,” Ms. Rogers told WXIN, the Fox News affiliate for Indianapolis. “Nearly everyone that I spoke with said, ‘Hey, look, if we can throw axes, we can certainly throw throwing stars.’”

The bill would not let anyone younger than 12 use the throwing stars, and those between 12 and 17 would need parental permission.

Fencing would also be required between lanes to protect users from errant throws.

Richard Deschain, co-owner of Ragnarok Axe Throwing in Indianapolis, told WXIN that requiring people to wear a Kevlar glove might make sense, since the star is essentially a “double-edged sword.”

The bill now goes to the House after passing the Senate on a 48-1 vote.

