President Biden has directed the federal government to assess how the U.S. can help those most affected by massive earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the U.S. is “profoundly concerned” by reports of the 7.8-magnitude earthquake shortly after 4 a.m. local time near Gaziantep in south-central Turkey, followed by another powerful quake in the afternoon.

“We stand ready to provide any and all needed assistance,” Mr. Sullivan said.

He said Mr. Biden ordered the U.S. Agency for International Development and other agencies to assess aid options.

The initial earthquake was the most powerful to hit Turkey in decades. The death toll exceeded 1,500 and was expected to rise.

Mr. Sullivan said the U.S. would work with Turkish officials to monitor the situation.

SEE ALSO: Powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria, kills more than 1,500

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.