Some migrants are reportedly ditching New York City for Canada with help from New York taxpayers and the National Guard.

Guard members are handing out tickets to migrants looking to travel upstate so they can cross into Canada, which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has positioned as a welcoming place.

The New York Post reports that Mayor Eric Adams is paying various charities to help the migrants, including “reticketing” programs that help people fleeing north.

“The military gave me and my family free bus tickets,” one Venezuelan, Raymond Peña, told the newspaper in Plattsburgh, New York, about 20 miles south of the border. “I am going to Canada for a better quality of life for my family.”

Buses are taking migrants to other locations within the U.S. and not across the border because migrants cannot leave while under parole status. The Post reports that some migrants were seen ripping up their immigration papers on shuttle buses.

The migrants walked across the border and were processed by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Migrants are fleeing New York City after traveling up from the southern border. Republican governors, notably in Texas, have bused migrants to the city because it characterized itself as a sanctuary for migrants.

Mr. Adams, a Democrat, has set up emergency shelters and housing for the migrants but says Republican leaders haven’t been cooperative and he needs more help from the federal government.

The mayor spent one of the coldest nights of the year at a migrant facility in Brooklyn as part of a plan to get migrants to use it after some refused to leave a hotel. Photos showed him dining and playing video games with migrants before sleeping on a cot.

“Spent the coldest night of the year at Brooklyn Cruise Terminal with ‘Homeless Hero’ and advocate Shams DaBaron & @AMEddieGibbs,” Mr. Adams tweeted. “Our brothers are being kept warm and the team working here is giving new meaning to the words ‘love thy neighbor.’”

