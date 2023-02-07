AMC Theatres is introducing a new pricing tier called AMC Sightline, the company announced Monday.

Akin to differential pricing for shows at other venues, the seats in the center of the middle rows will cost more, given they have a better line of sight.

“Sightline at AMC more closely aligns AMC’s seat pricing approach to that of many other entertainment venues. … While every seat at AMC delivers an amazing moviegoing experience, we know there are some moviegoers who prioritize their specific seat and others who prioritize value moviegoing. Sightline at AMC accommodates both sentiments,” AMC Theatres Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Eliot Hamlisch said in a company announcement.

The tier system revolves around the AMC Stubs A-List membership program. The Sightline tiers will be applied on showings after 4 p.m., not including Discount Tuesday, which is available only for program members.

The program launches Friday in the New York City, Chicago and Kansas City, Missouri, markets and will expand nationwide by the end of 2023, according to Variety.

