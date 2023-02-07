President Biden will reissue his call for Congress to get behind his “unity agenda” as he delivers his second State of the Union address Tuesday night, seeking to reassure voters that both sides can team up to get things done.

In a preview of Mr. Biden’s remarks, White House officials said the president will not reveal flashy policy proposals. Instead, they say, Mr. Biden’s focus will be an easy sell to a divided Congress.

The unity agenda is a bundle of proposed actions with four prongs: beating the opioid epidemic, tackling mental health issues, supporting veterans and ending cancer.

“These are issues that affect all Americans in red states and blue states and one where the American people are counting on our elected officials, no matter their party, to come together and do big things,” White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield told reporters.

By emphasizing the unity agenda, Mr. Biden is shifting his sights after spending his first two years pushing leftist proposals such as his massive climate, tax and health law, bipartisan infrastructure law and COVID-19 stimulus package.

It’s also a political necessity as Mr. Biden faces a hostile, Republican-led House energized to undo his legislative wins and launching investigations ranging from the discovery of classified documents from his time as vice president to his family’s business dealings.

White House officials acknowledged that some pillars of Mr. Biden’s agenda will require buy-in from Republican lawmakers.

“In all four pillars of the unity agenda, there are components of action that require Congress,” said Christen Linke Young, deputy assistant to the president for health and veterans affairs.

For example, Mr. Biden has asked Congress to increase funding for treating opioid addiction recovery as well as stricter laws targeting the financial activities of criminal organizations that manufacture and traffic illegal drugs in the U.S.

Those proposals really haven’t gained much steam, but the administration has taken a few steps toward addressing the nation’s opioid crisis. The Department of Health and Human Services awarded nearly $1.5 billion in grants to all U.S. states and territories to increase access to substance abuse treatment. In addition, the Food and Drug Administration approved several naloxone products in the past year to reduce overdose deaths.

