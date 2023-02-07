Rep. Byron Donalds, a Black Republican, unloaded on Democrats Tuesday after they tweeted that worrying about border security was a “white nationalist conspiracy,” challenging them to say that to his face.

The tweet was issued by the official Democratic account for the House Oversight and Accountability Committee just ahead of a hearing with two senior Border Patrol agents on the chaos at the southern border. The Democrats said the Republicans who organized the hearing were “using today’s hearing to amplify white nationalist conspiracy theories instead of a comprehensive solution to protect our borders and strengthen our immigration system.”

Mr. Donalds challenged them on the assertion.

“I’m not doing that. So if you feel that strongly, come walk over to this side of the room and let’s talk about it face to face. But leave that kind of silly stuff for somebody else. Don’t bring that here today. This stuff is serious,” the Florida Republican said.

No Democrat accepted his invitation, though the tweet remained posted.

Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland is the top Democrat on the committee and his staff controls the account.

One Republican challenged other Democrats to publicly disavow the contents of the tweet.

