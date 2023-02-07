The U.S. will back Ukraine in its war with Russia for “as long as it takes,” President Biden said Tuesday night, pledging indefinite American backing for Kyiv as the war enters its second year with no clear path toward peace.

In his State of the Union address, Mr. Biden said the U.S. and its Western allies have stood together against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, calling the conflict a “test for the ages” that the free world has met.

“I spoke from this chamber one year ago, just days after Vladimir Putin unleashed his brutal war against Ukraine. A murderous assault, evoking images of the death and destruction Europe suffered in World War II,” Mr. Biden said. “Putin’s invasion has been a test for the ages. A test for America. A test for the world. Would we stand for the most basic of principles? Would we stand for sovereignty?”

“One year later, we know the answer. Yes, we would. And we did,” the president said. “Together, we did what America always does at our best. We led.”

Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova attended Tuesday night’s address. Mr. Biden addressed the ambassador directly when he pledged continued U.S. support.

“Ambassador, we’re united in our support for your country,” he said. “We’re going to stand with you, as long as it takes.”

The U.S. in recent months has ramped up its military assistance to Ukraine, including delivering Abrams tanks to Ukrainian fighters. European allies, including Britain and Germany, also pledged to send their own tanks to Ukraine, finally fulfilling a longstanding plea from Kyiv for Western ground-combat vehicles.

Feb. 24 will mark the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. There are few signs that either side is prepared to sit down for serious peace talks.

