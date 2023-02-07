Labor Secretary Marty Walsh is expected to resign in the coming days to lead the National Hockey League Players’ Association, marking President Biden’s first Cabinet-level shake-up since taking office.

Mr. Walsh’s departure adds to a broader staff shake-up as Mr. Biden enters the back half of his first term. The White House recently confirmed that Chief of Staff Ron Klain and National Economic Council Director Brian Deese will depart in the coming weeks.

Mr. Walsh’s departure, which is expected days after Mr. Biden delivers his State of the Union address Tuesday, was first reported by the hockey site Daily Faceoff. Several other outlets have confirmed his impending resignation, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Mr. Walsh, a former mayor of Boston, was pegged as the top choice to head the NHL Players’ Association on Friday. His formal appointment by the association’s executive board is expected in the coming days.

As labor secretary, Mr. Walsh has been at the forefront of key negotiations throughout his tenure, including talks to avert a potentially crippling freight rail workers’ strike last fall.

