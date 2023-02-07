Senate Republicans offered a pre-rebuttal to President Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday, arguing that America is worse off after more than two years of Democratic rule.

In a video released ahead of Mr. Biden’s speech, the Senate GOP highlighted 40-year high inflation, the burgeoning immigration crisis and soaring crime. Also topping the list is the fall of Afghanistan and the geopolitical threat posed by China, recently showcased by an alleged spy balloon caught flying over the U.S.

The GOP’s message, portrayed in the video, is that America is “less secure” under Mr. Biden. It comes as the president is slated to deliver his second State of the Union address.

In his speech, Mr. Biden will unveil his priorities for the next year and set the stage for a likely re-election bid.

