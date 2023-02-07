U2 vocalist Bono gave President Biden cheers during the State of the Union speech when the president boasted of accomplishments in the last two years.

Bono, who was invited as the guest of First Lady Jill Biden, clapped on several occasions in Mr. Biden’s speech, including when he touted infrastructure investments and U.S. competition with China, as well as Mr. Biden’s push for a billionaire tax.

The “Beautiful Day” singer, who was sporting sunglasses and donned black for the speech, is often a supporter of liberal causes and social justice efforts.

Bono sat beside Paul Pelosi, the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Also seated in the first lady’s box for the speech were Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova and the parents of the late Tyre Nichols who died at the hands of Memphis police officers.

