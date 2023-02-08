A pair of congressional Democrats was accused of ghoulishness for wearing lapel pins to the State of the Union address that depict the word “abortion” with the first “o” in the shape of a heart, a symbol of “love.”

Sen. Edward Markey of Massachusetts and Rep. Madeleine Dean of Pennsylvania posted photos ahead of President Biden’s speech Tuesday that showed them sporting the “abortion” pins courtesy of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America.

“I say the word, I wear the word,” Ms. Dean wrote on Twitter. “Abortion care is health care. Abortion care saves lives.”

Mr. Markey tweeted: “I’m wearing my abortion pin from @PPFA to tonight’s State of the Union address. Abortion is essential healthcare and we need to codify this right.”

While supporters thanked the lawmakers online for wearing the pins, which sell for $10 on the Planned Parenthood website, pro-life advocates and others were taken aback.

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America responded with “SICK,” while other commenters called the pins “truly evil,” “horrifying,” “vile,” “gross,” and “ghoulish.”

“I support the rights for abortion because I think Americans deserve that right, but to say you love abortion and wearing that pin is horrible and frankly scary,” said one commenter.

Obianuju Ekeocha, founder of Culture of Life Africa, tweeted to Mr. Markey: “You’re not just wearing an ‘abortion pin’ … you’re wearing [an] abortion pin indicating that you LOVE abortion. You are an evil depraved man.”

Christian Broadcasting Network columnist Billy Hallowell asked: “Imagine wearing an ‘abortion’ pin as a sitting politician? The obsession with this issue — the almost elevation of it to a sacramental level — is so deeply disturbing and tragic.”

Fox News Channel host Tucker Carlson blasted the congressional Democrats as “ghouls” on his Wednesday show.

“Take a look at this pin, which has replaced the American flag on their lapels. Notice that the ‘o’ in abortion is in the shape of a heart. They literally love abortion,” Mr. Carlson said. “Now, let’s set aside the politics and ask an honest question: Who loves abortion?”

He continued: “Maybe they think abortion should be legal, but do you love abortion? Do you think abortion is a wonderful affirming act?”

House Judiciary Committee Republicans tweeted “Disgusting,” prompting a retort from Mr. Markey.

“What’s disgusting is the GOP’s obsession with controlling people’s bodies,” Mr. Markey said.

Several commenters on the left swung back by noting that some House Republicans have been spotted wearing AR-15 lapel pins courtesy Rep. Andrew Clyde, Georgia Republican, who said last week that he hands them out “to remind people of the Second Amendment of the Constitution.”

• Valerie Richardson can be reached at vrichardson@washingtontimes.com.