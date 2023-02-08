A Frederick man pleaded guilty Tuesday to committing assault with a deadly weapon in a road rage incident on the George Washington Memorial Parkway.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia, in announcing the guilty plea Wednesday, didn’t specify where on the parkway the incident took place.

Juan Marcus Smith, 58, was driving on the G.W. Parkway when his vehicle got into an accident with a dump truck operated by the unnamed victim. After the collision between the vehicles, Smith pulled in front of the dump truck in the right lane, parked his car, and exited his vehicle.

Smith then walked to the driver’s side door of the dump truck and opened it, brandishing a folding knife at the victim while attempting to seize the victim’s keys.

Afterwards, Smith returned to his car to retrieve a baseball bat, with which he shattered the driver’s side window of the truck.

By the time U.S. Park Police arrived on scene, Smith had taken the victim’s keys, standing near his own vehicle holding the dump truck keys in the air. Officers recovered the folding knife from Smith’s pants, and the baseball bat from the back seat of Smith’s car.

Smith will be sentenced in May, and faces up to 10 years in prison.

“Road rage is dangerous. This violent incident following a car accident was unwarranted and could have caused real harm,” U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Jessica Aber wrote on Twitter.

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.