President Biden on Wednesday brushed aside investigations by House Republicans into his family members, including his son Hunter Biden, saying the public has more weighty issues to worry about.

In an interview that aired on PBS NewsHour on Wednesday, Mr. Biden spoke about House Republicans’ plans to use their new majority and accompanying subpoena power to probe Hunter Biden and James Biden, the president’s brother.

“The public’s not going to pay attention to that,” Mr. Biden said. “They want these guys to do something. If the only thing they can do is make up things about my family, it’s not going to go very far.”

House Republicans are looking into questionable business deals and accusations of influence peddling by the other two Bidens. Last month, GOP lawmakers also opened a new revenue, looking into Hunter Biden’s art dealings.

Hunter Biden is also under investigation by the U.S. attorney in Delaware on suspicion of tax crimes. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Mr. Biden and his staff have derided the Republicans’ focus on Hunter Biden, who has never held an elected office, calling it a lot of blustering that won’t connect with voters.

The House Oversight Committee on Wednesday held a hearing with former Twitter executives about the suppression of a New York Post story about Hunter Biden’s laptop and the information found on it.

A White House spokesperson dismissed the hearing as a “bizarre political stunt,” arguing voters would rather see lawmakers focus on other issues.

Mr. Biden has insisted he didn’t know anything about Hunter Biden’s business dealings, though some of the material on the laptop suggests otherwise.

