Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene donned a white fur outfit to the State of the Union which she said was like the Chinese balloon shot down by U.S. military after several days floating through the nation’s airspace.

The Georgia Republican blasted President Biden over how little he discussed the threat in his speech. She said her white fur coat appeared similar to the balloon.

“It was white just like the Chinese spy balloon that went across the country that Joe Biden did nothing about. But the coat was also my favorite coat,” Ms. Greene told The Washington Times.

She wore a white fur coat she bought in Wyoming when she went to campaign against then-Rep. Liz Cheney, who lost the Republican primary last year to Harriet Hageman, who now holds the seat.

Ms. Greene also carried around a white balloon during the day to remind people of the Beijing balloon.

The congresswoman, a conservative firebrand, heckled Mr. Biden during his speech, calling him a liar when he said Republicans want to “sunset” Social Security and other entitlements.

She defended her actions, noting that she had received praise from her supporters for doing so.

