Pyongyang staged a highly choreographed military parade Wednesday to mark the 75th anniversary of its military, but it wasn’t clear whether North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended, according to South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency.

The parade took place at Kim Il Sung Square. Such events are often used to showcase North Korea’s latest weapons systems. The regime has been increasing its weapons development programs over what it claims is U.S. hostility.

During the parade, North Korea stressed its principle of “nuke for nuke and an all-out confrontation for an all-out confrontation.” Pyongyang said South Korea is an “undoubted” enemy and called for an “exponential increase” in its nuclear arsenal, Yonhap reported.

North Korea has staged 13 military parades since Mr. Kim took power following the 2011 death of his father, Kim Jong Il. The last parade was held in April.

