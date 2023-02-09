Rep. Angie Craig was assaulted Thursday morning at her District of Columbia apartment building, sustaining some bruises but no serious injuries.

The Minnesota Democrat’s office confirmed the incident, saying she defended herself around 7:15 a.m. against a single attacker and remains “otherwise physically okay” aside from the bruising.

Ms. Craig called 911 and the suspect had fled the scene shortly after. Her office says the attack did not appear to be politically motivated.

“There is no evidence that the incident was politically motivated,” said a statement by Nick Coe, Ms. Craig’s chief of staff.

Ms. Craig’s staff thanked city police officers for their quick response and has requested privacy over the matter.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries offered the party caucus’s support to the congresswoman.

“The House Democratic Caucus family is horrified by the violent attack on Rep. Angie Craig in her own apartment building early this morning,” Mr. Jeffries said in a statement. “We are all very grateful that she is safe and recovering, but appalled that this terrifying assault took place.”

• Mica Soellner can be reached at msoellner@washingtontimes.com.