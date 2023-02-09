An Andean bear at the St. Louis Zoo briefly escaped from its habitat Tuesday.

Zoo officials said Ben the bear made his way out of his enclosure around 8 a.m. until keepers corralled and tranquilized him 90 minutes later, according to KTVI, the Fox affiliate in St. Louis.

Did Ben exit with human help? No, said authorities who inspected his residence at the zoo.

“It would appear that the very curious bear meddled with the steel mesh in just the right spot of the outdoor habitat, causing a cable to give way, which then allowed the bear to work his way out,” zoo spokesman Billy Brennan told KSDK, the NBC affiliate in the city.

Best of all, the drama unfolded before the zoo was open to the public at 10 a.m.

The zoo is doing a full review of Ben’s and other animals’ habitats to make sure they’re secure.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.