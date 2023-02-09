House Republicans on Thursday expanded their probe into President Biden and his family’s long trail of suspicious dealings with demands that the president’s son Hunter Biden turn over a sprawling list of documents related to his overseas moneymaking schemes dating back more than a decade.

House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer’s demands include Hunter Biden’s records and communications with his father and uncle concerning a list of more than two dozen individuals and companies dating back to 2009 until January 2021 — a period spanning Vice President Biden’s time in office under the Obama administration until his presidential inauguration.

The Kentucky Republican is also demanding the president’s son hand over any document in his possession that is “designated classified by any government body” and any communication with his father regarding “international or domestic travel with any government agency” dating back to Mr. Biden’s tenure as vice president.

“The Committee on Oversight and Accountability is investigating President Biden’s connections to certain international and domestic business transactions and practices, including you and your associates who peddled influence to generate millions of dollars for the Biden family,” Mr. Comer wrote in his letter outlining his demands.

“Evidence shows that you engaged in foreign business deals with individuals who were connected to the Chinese Communist Party and received significant amounts of money from foreign companies without providing any known legitimate services,” he wrote. “You and your associates’ financial conduct raises significant ethics and national security concerns.”

The chairman sent similar demands for documents and communications from the president’s brother James Biden and Hunter Biden’s business partner Eric Schwerin.

The letters mark a significant expansion of the Republican-led probe into Mr. Biden’s potential involvement in his son’s foreign business deals.

Those massively lucrative deals have raised eyebrows for years. Hunter Biden served on the board of a Ukrainian natural gas company, pursued deals with Chinese Communist Party-linked energy tycoons and allegedly pocketed more than $3 million from a Russian businesswoman who is the widow of a former mayor of Moscow.

Mr. Comer in November laid out evidence that “raises troubling questions” about whether the president has been “compromised by foreign governments” in connection with his son’s ventures.

Citing evidence obtained from Hunter Biden’s laptop computer and through whistleblowers, Mr. Comer said his committee uncovered a “decade-long pattern of influence peddling, national security risks and political cover-ups” committed by the Biden family with the direct knowledge and involvement of the president.

Republicans on the oversight committee said in a 31-page report that the president was directly involved in his family’s business deals, including those involving foreign interests, despite claiming he did not know the details.

