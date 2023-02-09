NEWS AND OPINION:

Civility among lawmakers, plus fair and thoughtful partnerships between Republicans and Democrats, have long been cited as the key to productive politics and a cheerful American public.

Some beg to differ, however.

“Republicans in Congress need to be far less decorous, especially until November 2024. Put more plainly: less Mitt Romney, more Marjorie Taylor Greene,” advises Stephen Kruiser, senior columnist and associate editor for PJ Media.

Those who sat through President Biden’s State of the Union address this week will likely remember Ms. Greene, a Georgia Republican who wore a splendid fur-trimmed white coat to the big event and offered a heckle or two as Mr. Biden spoke.

Mr. Romney, Utah Republican, “sat idly by and admired his latest manicure,” Mr. Kruiser wrote.

The columnist has some advice.

“Decorum and bipartisanship” may not be so effective at the moment, he suggested.

“When you are in a street fight, you don’t worry about what people are going to think afterward. You think about doing whatever you can in the moment to survive. That’s the mentality Republicans should have right now. You can still have a brick thrown at your head while hanging around above the fray. Too many in the GOP still have not yet digested that reality,” Mr. Kruiser wrote.

But wait. Perhaps it would be wise at this juncture to remember nine words of advice that Ronald Reagan offered during his 1966 campaign for California governor — a phrase which he deemed the “Eleventh Commandment” for his fellow Republicans.

“Thou shalt not speak ill of any fellow Republican,” the future 40th president advised his peers.

TRUE POLITICAL FOOTBALL

An estimated 193 million people are expected to watch Sunday’s Super Bowl and this huge audience worries about the players, according to a poll conducted by the Center for Public Opinion at the University of Massachusetts at Lowell.

“More than half (52%) of the 1,000 U.S. adults who answered the survey said player injuries sustained during games are a ‘major problem’ in the NFL, while two-thirds of respondents (67%) believe long-term health problems caused by hits are a major problem for athletes,” the survey analysis said.

Respondents were also concerned with reports of player-related domestic violence or even “violent crimes” which have surfaced in recent years.

“Americans are profoundly concerned about almost every aspect of professional football on and off the field. Nonetheless, they can’t stop watching,” said associate professor John Cluverius, director of survey research and a political scientist at the university who designed and analyzed the poll.

“This reveals something at the heart of American sports fandom: Americans are disturbed by the excesses of professional football precisely because they love it so much,” he said.

Indeed, 42% of the respondents said football is the sport they watch most frequently and 39% said they are fans of the professional game.

“The numbers remain true across all demographic and political subgroups: While a slightly larger share of respondents who are Democrats (43%) than Republicans (37%), describe themselves as fans of professional football, these numbers are roughly even across those who identify as liberal (39%) and conservative (38%),” the poll analysis said.

The survey of 1,000 U.S. adults was conducted Jan. 25-30 and released Wednesday.

A TAXING SITUATION

Tax-filing deadlines are on the horizon — and here’s a resource for our troops.

“The Defense Department announced Thursday that free expert support and e-filing for the 2023 tax season are now available for the military community.

“A DOD benefit offered through Military OneSource, MilTax includes tax preparation and e-filing software developed specifically for the military community, as well as personalized virtual support,” the department said in a written announcement.

“MilTax consultants are specially trained to assist service members and their immediate families, understand complex tax situations, such as tax forgiveness and refunds for surviving family members, extensions and deadlines, and much more. This full suite of tax services addresses scenarios that civilians rarely encounter, such as deployments, combat, training pay, housing and multi-state filing,” the department said.

Find the details at MilitaryOneSource.com, found under the Benefits & Resources heading — and specifically, the “popular benefit” category.

WEEKEND REAL ESTATE

For sale: Manhattan duplex penthouse, built in 2019 in the “highest elevation” of Carnegie Hill neighborhood in New York City. Five bedrooms, six baths, “thrilling panoramic views in all directions” from floor-to-ceiling arched windows, expansive open plan living and dining rooms, den, custom kitchen; 5,508 square feet. Ceiling heights range from 14-28 feet, architectural spiral staircase to second floor and third-level roof landing, 3,500 square feet of outdoor space on three levels, plus a 2,100 square-foot roof terrace that “hovers” 467 feet over the city streets. Private elevator. Priced at $29 million through Corcoran.com; enter 21665388 in the search function.

POLL DU JOUR

• 65% of U.S. adults say they are satisfied with the quality of life in America.

• 61% are satisfied with the opportunity to get ahead through hard work.

• 48% are satisfied with the influence of organized religion.

• 33% are satisfied by the size and power of the federal government.

• 33% are satisfied by the system of government and how well it works.

• 27% are satisfied by the size and influence of major corporations.

• 24% are satisfied by the way income and wealth are distributed in the U.S.

• 20% are satisfied with the moral and ethical climate of the nation.

SOURCE: A Gallup poll of 1,011 U.S. adults conducted Jan. 2-22 and released Feb. 2.

