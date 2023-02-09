A suspect has been arrested in Thursday morning’s assault on a U.S. House member in her Washington apartment building.

According to a police report obtained by ABC News, 26-year-old Kendrick Hamlin has been arrested in the attack and charged with simple assault.

Rep. Angie Craig, Minnesota Democrat had been attacked in the building elevator and suffered some bruises but was not seriously hurt.

Nick Coe, Ms. Craig’s chief of staff, said in a statement that there was no evidence the attack was politically motivated.

• Victor Morton can be reached at vmorton@washingtontimes.com.