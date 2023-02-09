A bipartisan Senate duo has crafted a new proposal to streamline regulatory approval of drones used for commercial transport, saying the time for new rules for drones is now before China takes a competitive advantage.

The bill from Sens. Mark Warner, Virginia Democrat, and John Thune, South Dakota Republican, requires the Federal Aviation Administration to craft new rules so drone operators know what to expect from regulators.

“If we want the drones of tomorrow to be manufactured in the U.S. and not in China, we have to start working today to integrate them into our airspace,” Mr. Warner said in a statement. “Revamping the process for approving commercial drone flight will catapult the United States into the 21st century, allowing us to finally start competing at the global level as technological advancements make drone usage ever more common.”

Unmanned aerial system operators have to get waivers from the FAA for each aircraft and flight that goes beyond the visual line of sight but the FAA does not have consistent guidelines for granting the waivers, according to the senators.

The senators’ Increasing Competitiveness for American Drones Act forces the FAA to write a new rule allowing certain beyond-visual-line-of-sight operations, and develop a risk methodology to determine when regulators’ intervention is needed.

A draft of the bill implores the FAA to expedite the approval process for “low-risk” flights within 100 feet of the ground or a structure, such as for various package delivery operations.

“Drones have the potential to transform the economy, with innovative opportunities for transportation and agriculture that would benefit rural states like South Dakota,” Mr. Thune said in a statement. “I’m proud to support this legislation that provides a clear framework for the approval of complex drone operations, furthering the integration of these aircraft into the National Airspace System.”

An outline of the desired standards from Mr. Warner’s office shows operators of drones under 55 pounds would need to declare that they conducted an assessment and met proper standards that would be subject to auditing by the FAA.

Operators of drones weighing between 55 and 1,320 pounds would need to seek a certificate from the FAA and would be limited to operating no more than 400 feet above the ground.

Those flying drones more than 1,320 pounds will need to undergo a different certification process, which matches the approval process for aircraft with a crewe.

In addition to package delivery, Mr. Warner said drones can be used for agriculture, managing disasters and maintaining infrastructure.

The senators’ proposal to get drones off the ground faster comes as China has made drones a priority for its economic growth.

The communist country’s “Made in China 2025” industrial-policy plan identifies aerospace equipment and robotics as among the sectors it wants to upgrade.

During the COVID pandemic lockdowns in China, videos emerged from the country showing drones being used to communicate and enforce restrictions on people.

China’s drone market included 781,000 registered drone users operating 832,000 vehicles in 2021, according to China Daily, an official publication of the Chinese Communist Party.

There are more than 871,000 drones registered with the FAA, according to the agency’s website, and 333,946 of those are commercial drones.

The senators’ proposal for new rules was met with praise from advocates of drones and other unmanned flight technology in the U.S., including the Commercial Drone Alliance, the Small UAV Coalition, and the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International.

The FAA declined to comment on the senators’ proposal.

