Meta has restored former President Donald Trump’s access to Facebook and Instagram, allowing his return for the first time since banning him following the Capitol riot two years ago.

Mr. Trump did not immediately post on the platforms. His most recent visible post on Facebook is from Jan. 6, 2021.

Meta executive Nick Clegg said last month that it would soon reinstate Mr. Trump’s accounts while imposing new “guardrails” to deter him from pushing the boundaries of Meta’s policies.

“In the event that Mr. Trump posts further violating content, the content will be removed and he will be suspended for between one month and two years, depending on the severity of the violation,” Mr. Clegg wrote on the company’s blog then.

Mr. Trump sharply criticized Facebook after it announced it would restore his access and touted his own platform, Truth Social.

The former president likely will continue to prioritize pushing his message on Truth Social. According to paperwork filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from his business partners in May 2022, he must first post on Truth Social and then wait six hours before publishing on other social media platforms with few exceptions.

• Ryan Lovelace can be reached at rlovelace@washingtontimes.com.