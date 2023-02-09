Twitter is giving paying subscribers the option to publish longer posts on the social media platform, providing people the option to write up to 4,000-character tweets from 280 characters.

The change arrives at Twitter while the platform experienced technical difficulties this week, which owner Elon Musk said should get resolved Thursday.

“We know longer Tweets could mean a lot of scrolling, so they’ll be capped at 280 characters on your timeline and you’ll see a ‘Show more’ prompt to click and read the whole Tweet,” the company announced via its @TwitterBlue account Wednesday. “While only Blue subscribers can post longer Tweets, anyone and everyone can read them.”

After Twitter announced the expanded limits on people’s posts, many encountered problems using the platform. Some users reported seeing messages saying they were over the daily limit for sending tweets. According to its website, Twitter limits people to 2,400 posts per day and smaller limits for “semihourly intervals.”

Twitter said via its @TwitterSupport account Wednesday evening that it was aware of people’s trouble using the platform and it was working to fix the problems.

“Multiple internal & external issues simultaneously today,” Mr. Musk said shortly after midnight Thursday. “Should be fully back on track later night.”

Mr. Musk also said the company’s recommendation algorithm that surfaces content to people on the platform ought to be fixed by Friday.

