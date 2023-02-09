Washington’s subway system is bringing in D.C.’s regular cops.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority announced a new partnership starting Monday between D.C’s Metropolitan Police Department and the Metro Transit Police Department.

Off-duty, uniformed city officers will patrol five Metrorail stations at peak hours beginning at the start of next week.

Two MPD officers will be stationed in and patrolling the Metro Center, Gallery Place, Union Station, Georgia Avenue-Petworth and Congress Heights stations at peak hours.

In its announcement Wednesday, WMATA indicated that those five stations were selected based on crime data.

Recent violent incidents on Metro properties include the Feb. 2 fatal shooting of system employee Robert Cunningham on a train pulling into the Potomac Avenue station, and the Jan. 2 shooting death of teenager Martez Toney at the Congress Heights bus bay.

“We know that residents and visitors want to see a strong police presence in our community, and that’s what this partnership will allow us to provide. When police are in the community, people feel safer and our officers can respond faster,” D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said.

The use of MPD officers will free up MTPD to increase their own presence on Metro trains and buses.

The extra patrols are being funded by Metro, which is subsidizing the program through June. Eventually, if similar agreements are reached with local police serving the other WMATA jurisdictions, the transit agency expects an up to 60% increase in patrols on buses and in train stations.

