Mexican airport authorities on Friday found four human skulls inside a package that was destined for the U.S.

The skulls were wrapped in aluminum foil and came from the western coastal state of Michoacan, one of the most violent parts of the country, according to a statement from Mexico’s National Guard that was obtained by Reuters.

The remains were discovered in a cardboard box at Queretaro Intercontinental Airport in central Mexico. They were being sent to an address in Manning, South Carolina.

The package didn’t have a required special permit to transfer human remains.

Authorities didn’t provide any details on the age, identity or possible motive for sending the skulls.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.