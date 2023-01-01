The top Republican on the House Ways and Means Committee laid into Democrats on Sunday for releasing former President Donald Trump’s tax returns after years of legal battles and just days before the GOP takes control of the House.

Rep. Kevin Brady of Texas, who is retiring at the end of his term this week, said everyday Americans should be worried about the “dangerous precedent” the release of Mr. Trump’s taxes sets as Democrats argued it was appropriate under the law and historical precedence.

“This isn’t about whether President Trump should’ve released [them], that’s not the law, it’s the tradition,” Mr. Brady said on “Fox News Sunday.” “This is a dangerous new precedent. It overturns 50 years of protections for American taxpayers.”

The release of Mr. Trump’s taxes from 2015 to 2020 revealed that he paid anywhere from zero to $1 million, details that came after he had rebuffed tradition by refusing to disclose his tax returns as a presidential candidate.

While the private returns were obtained under powers afforded to Congress, Mr. Brady said the average American should still be concerned.

“Every American ought to be frightened by this precedent because the enemies list is back, and you might find yourself on it,” he said.

