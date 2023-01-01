An Oregon woman was charged with shoving a young child onto train tracks in Portland last week, according to prosecutors.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday that Brianna Lace Workman was arraigned on charges of attempted assault in the first degree, assault in the third degree, interfering with public transportation, disorderly conduct in the second degree and recklessly endangering another person.

Ms. Workman, 32, is being held without bail.

Prosecutors said Ms. Workman was at the Gateway Transit Center MAX platform on Wednesday when she shoved the 3-year-old child onto the tracks without provocation.

The child, who was with their mother, landed face-first onto the metal rail and rocks before being quickly rescued by a bystander. The child was left with a severe headache and a small red mark on their forehead.

“That was really cruel,” Michael Reed, a MAX rider, told KPTV. “People just don’t care anymore, they don’t have respect.”

Surveillance video of the incident released by the district attorney’s office appeared to show the suspect getting up from a nearby bench and shoving the child onto the tracks.

Ms. Workman has an extensive criminal record, with her most recent felony conviction coming from a heroin possession offense in 2013, according to KGW.

She was arrested in June 2021 for slashing a man with a knife after he invited her into his downtown home for breakfast. The charges were later dismissed.

Court documents said that she is currently homeless.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 9.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.