Bryan Kohberger, the suspect accused of slaying four college students in Idaho, was seen throwing trash away in his neighbor’s bins while federal investigators surveilled him ahead of his arrest in Pennsylvania.

Mr. Kohberger, 28, was seen tossing the trash in the middle of the night, according to a law enforcement source who spoke with ABC News.

FBI agents observed the suspect for four days while he stayed with his parents in Pennsylvania during Washington State University’s winter break, where he is a criminology Ph.D. student.

Mr. Kohberger was arrested in the Keystone State on Dec. 30. He is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in their off-campus house on Nov. 13.

The suspect was extradited to Idaho days later and is being held at the Latah County Jail.

Mr. Kohberger has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Madison Mogen, 21. He is also charged with one count of burglary.

He did not enter a plea during his Jan. 5 court appearance.

Mr. Kohberger has a status hearing scheduled for Thursday.

