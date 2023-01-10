A federal agency charged with ensuring the safety of consumer products is weighing whether to ban natural gas stoves because of health risks.

A member of the Consumer Product Safety Commission emphasized that any new regulations can apply only to new appliances as the CPSC considers a ban to combat indoor pollution like nitrogen dioxide and carbon monoxide linked to health issues such as respiratory problems and cancer.

“To be clear, CPSC isn’t coming for anyone’s gas stoves. Regulations apply to new products,” tweeted CPSC Commissioner Richard Trumpka Jr. “For Americans who CHOOSE to switch from gas to electric, there is support available — Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act which includes a $840 rebate.”

Mr. Trumpka, a Biden appointee and son of the late AFL-CIO President Richard Trumpka, was responding to criticism from Rep. Gary Palmer, Alabama Republican.

“Over 40 million American households use gas stoves,” Mr. Palmer tweeted. “This type of power should never have been given to unelected bureaucrats and it is time for it to end.”

Congressional Democrats have urged the commission to institute a ban, arguing in a letter last month to the CPSC that outlawing new sales could help reduce emissions and health risks, particularly in minority communities facing higher levels of pollution.

“In addition to the climate impacts, these emissions represent real health risks to millions of Americans,” the Democrats wrote. “These emissions can create a cumulative burden to households that are already more likely to face higher exposure to both indoor and outdoor air pollution.”

The CPSC plans to hold a public comment period about a potential ban later this winter. The five-member commission has three members who were appointed by Mr. Biden, one by former President Donald Trump and one vacancy.

• Ramsey Touchberry can be reached at rtouchberry@washingtontimes.com.