The title tells all in a new book arriving Wednesday: “Toward a More Perfect Union: The Moral and Cultural Case for Teaching the Great American Story,” by Timothy S. Goeglein, who has clear message — if not a warning — for jittery Americans.

“It has sadly become evident over the past 70 years that Americans have become increasingly ignorant of our nation’s founding principles,” the author wrote.

“Civic education and American history have either not been taught or have been deliberately mistaught through our nation’s public — and in numerous cases, even our private — education systems. This lack of education and misinformation has placed our nation in great peril, and we are seeing the consequences unfold daily in our corporate boardrooms, halls of power, and streets. The result is the American crisis we are experiencing today,” said Mr. Goeglein, who is the Washington-based vice president of government and external relations for Focus on the Family — a global Christian ministry.

His concerns for the nation are spelled out.

“A huge number of our fellow Americans not only despise foundational values of our culture, they even despise the idea of extending basic civility towards others, regardless of their views. This ignorance and disdain plays itself out in all aspects of our culture,” the author noted, citing such examples as the emerging admiration for socialism, the disparagement of religion, law enforcement and the military, and the public mockery of basic beliefs in news coverage and social media.

“We must reverse the trend and spread a message that accurately portrays our nation’s history and heritage. This message will hopefully restore America, one person at a time,” Mr. Goeglein advised.

He has some significant fans. Daily Wire founder and talk-radio host Ben Shapiro, Heritage Foundation President Kevin D. Roberts and Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser are among the many who recommended the book, which is being released by Fidelis Publishing.

KEEP IT AT NINE

Rep. Dusty Johnson, South Dakota Republican, will step forward Wednesday on Capitol Hill to host a press conference and introduce his “Keep the Nine” (H.J. Res. 8) Constitutional amendment — which would fix the number of Supreme Court justices at nine.

“After years of calls from the Left to ‘pack the Court,’ the Supreme Court is at risk of becoming a political football. Keep the Nine will protect its nonpartisan integrity,” the lawmaker noted in a written statement.

He also notes that H.J. Res. 8 currently has 86 cosponsors.

A REPUBLICAN REQUEST

The Republican National Committee is now seeking clear input from GOP voters about what issues are important to them as the 2024 presidential election draws closer.

“Our nation cannot withstand another four years of President Biden’s failed socialist agenda, and the liberal news media will never hold him accountable. Our best chance to get America back on the right track is by taking back the White House, but first we need your help,“ the organization asked in a new public outreach.

“We need to know what specific issues Republicans should focus on, which is why we’re asking you to fill out your Republican sample ballot,” advises the message.

The party seeks input on the immigration crisis at the southern U.S. border, for one, along with American energy independence, inflation, critical race theory being taught in public schools, and “holding Big Tech accountable” should it suppress news stories of interest to conservatives.

“Your Republican Party is committed to fighting for conservative values and against the radical Left, but we need the advice of respected conservative leaders like you, to help us prioritize the issues that matter most,” the committee advises.

THEY AGREE ON THIS

As a new year begins, Americans are having second thoughts over China’s expanded global role after its recent saber-rattling, President Xi Jinping’s creeping authoritarianism and the country’s questionable COVID-19 policies.

With global companies now preparing themselves for an uncertain year, the Issues & Insights/TIPP Poll asked Americans whether U.S. businesses should be pulling back from China. The answer: a resounding “yes.”

Specifically, I&I/TIPP asked Americans whether they agreed or disagreed with the following statement: “American companies should do more to stand up to China, even if it hurts their businesses.”

Sentiment was strong across the board, even among different political factions. Overall, 69% agreed U.S. businesses should do more to stand up to China, even if they’re hurt by doing so. Just 16% disagreed, while 15% called themselves unsure.

The I&I/TIPP data often show stark political differences among the major parties on questions. But not this one.

Among Democrats, 71% agreed, joining a roughly equal 73% of Republicans and 65% of independents. Just 16% of Democrats, 15% of Republicans, and 19% of independents disagreed.

The poll of 1,351 adults was conducted Dec. 7-9 and released Tuesday.

FOXIFIED

During the week of Jan. 2-8, Fox News continued its ratings victories, leading its cable news rivals throughout the day and through primetime for the 99th consecutive week.

Fox News averaged 2.1 million primetime viewers per day, compared to MSNBC with 1.4 million and CNN with 918,000. In addition, Fox News aired 65 of the top cable news telecasts during the week and also led the coverage for Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s election as Speaker of the House, which drew 3.4 million viewers.

As usual, “The Five” was the most watched program of all with an average daily audience of 3.5 million — followed by “Tucker Carlson Tonight” with 3.2 million.

POLL DU JOUR

• 21% of U.S. adults think that the amount of political division in the U.S. will “increase a lot” in 2023.

• 23% think political division in the U.S. will “increase a little” in 2023.

• 27% think political division will “stay the same” in 2023.

• 7% think political division will “decrease a little” in 2023.

• 5% think political division will “decrease a lot” in 2023.

• 17% are not sure about the issue.

SOURCE: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted Dec. 31 - Jan. 3.

