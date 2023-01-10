Police in Massachusetts found evidence related to Ana Walshe’s disappearance after searching a trash site Monday, including a hatchet, hacksaw and trash bags with blood.

Law enforcement sources told WBZ-TV in Boston they also found a rug and used cleaning supplies during their probe

Several authorities and K-9s were seen combing through the trash Monday at the Republic Services Transfer Station in Peabody, according to WCVB-TV, a Boston ABC affiliate.

A dumpster from the apartment complex where husband Brian Walshe’s mother lives was taken to the transfer station.

Mr. Walshe, 47, was arrested Sunday for misleading a police investigation.

Prosecutors said during his Monday court hearing that a blood-covered knife and other splotches of blood were found in the basement of the Walshe home in Cohasset.

Mr. Walshe had spent hundreds of dollars on cleaning supplies — which included a tarp, mops and tape — at a nearby Home Depot, according to prosecutors.

The trip to Home Depot violated a federal house arrest order Mr. Walshe is under for pleading guilty in 2018 to selling two fake Andy Warhol paintings for $80,000.

Mr. Walshe pleaded not guilty to the charges related to his wife’s disappearance in court Monday. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen between 4 and 5 a.m. on New Year’s Day by an unidentified family relative. Two separate missing people reports were filed by her husband and her Washington, D.C.-based employer on Jan. 4.

Mr. Walshe has said his wife was called away for a work emergency on Jan. 1 and had to catch a flight to D.C. However, police say there is no electronic footprint of Ms. Walshe hailing a rideshare service that day and she did not have a plane ticket purchased for Jan. 1.

Unnamed law enforcement sources told CNN that Mr. Walshe’s internet records show he looked up how to dismember a body and “how to dispose of a 115-pound woman’s body.”

Ms. Walshe, a mother of three young boys, stands 5-foot-2 and weighs 115 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and an olive complexion and is a native Serbian who immigrated to the U.S.

She works for the D.C.-based real estate company Tishman Speyer.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.