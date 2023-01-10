The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration released its most recent projections for traffic fatalities in 2022 on Monday, covering the first nine months of the year.

The NHTSA estimates that 31,785 Americans died in traffic incidents through the first nine months of 2022, compared to 31,850 through the first nine months of 2021, a 0.2% decrease in total, according to a release from the agency.

The third quarter of 2022 saw decreased fatalities, the second straight quarter where the rate of death dropped. Before that, traffic fatalities increased year-over-year for seven straight quarters, starting in the third quarter of 2020.

There were 1.3 Americans killed per 100 million vehicle miles traveled through nine months of 2022, while 1.32 Americans died per 100 million vehicle miles traveled in the same span in 2021.

The slight drop in traffic deaths is the result of uneven results from across the country; while deaths dropped in 24 states, Puerto Rico and D.C., they stayed unchanged in one state and increased in the 25 remaining states.

Some types of fatalities increased compared to the first three quarters of 2021, mainly:

— Deaths from crashes on rural interstates, which went up by 12%.

— Deaths from crashes involving at least one large truck, which went up 10%.

— Deaths of cyclists, which increased 8%.

— Deaths of motorcyclists, which increased 5%.

— Deaths of pedestrians, which increased 2%.

Some categories of traffic fatalities decreased compared to the first nine months of 2021, including deaths of children younger than 16, which fell 10%, and deaths of passengers ejected from a crashed vehicle, which went down by 7%.

“Fatalities have not increased for two quarters now, but we have far more work to do to save lives and address the crisis on our nation’s roadways … We urge everyone to do their part by driving safely and watching out for others on the road, especially vulnerable road users like pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists,” NHTSA Acting Administrator Ann Carlson noted.

