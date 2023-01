Cars are returning to U.S. highways, and many cities across the country are now seeing the downside — the return of major traffic jams, according to transportation research firm INRIX.

Chicago had the most time wasted sitting in traffic. In 2022, Chicago drivers lost around 155 hours to traffic jams, up from 104 hours in 2021.

Almost every major city across the country, from Washington to San Francisco, saw a jump in time lost last year, though the amounts varied widely.

