The Skinny: President Joe Biden’s attorneys confirmed that classified Obama administration documents were uncovered in November 2022 in an office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, a think tank which Mr. Biden left after his election in 2020. John Lausch, the U.S. District Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois appointed by former President Donald Trump, is now investigating the incident.

Mr. Biden’s team and Mr. Trump have both responded to the revelations, saying :

“A small number of documents with classified markings,” were found, according to special counsel to the President Richard Sauber.

Mr. Biden’s attorneys have “cooperated with the Archives and the Department of Justice in a process to ensure that any Obama-Biden administration records are appropriately in the possession of the Archives,” Mr. Sauber reiterated.

“When is the FBI going to raid the many homes of Joe Biden, perhaps even the White House?,” asked Mr. Trump, who is currently subject to a Justice Department probe over the storage of files at his Florida residence, on his social media platform Truth Social.

