First lady Jill Biden will undergo surgery on Wednesday to remove a potentially cancerous lesion above her right eye.

She arrived at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington with President Biden for what the White House said is a scheduled outpatient procedure.

A spokesperson for Mrs. Biden released a memo from the president’s physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, who said a small lesion was found above her right eye. Dr. O’Connor said it needs to be removed out of an “abundance of caution.”

The memo said Mrs. Biden will undergo Mohs surgery, a unique procedure in which the doctor will remove one layer at a time until all the cancer cells are removed while non-cancerous cells remain in place. It has a 98% to 99% success rate, according to the Dermatology Times, an industry trade publication.

Mrs. Biden underwent an undisclosed medical procedure in April 2021. The White House would only describe the procedure as “common” and provided no other details.

An update on Mrs. Biden’s condition is expected later Wednesday.

