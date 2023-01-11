A House Republican has filed the first articles of impeachment in the new Congress, targeting Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for failing to secure the southern border and then misleading lawmakers about his efforts.

Rep. Pat Fallon, Texas Republican, said Mr. Mayorkas is violating a 2006 law that requires the government to establish and maintain “operational control” of the border.

Mr. Fallon said not only has the border deteriorated to historic levels of chaos, but Mr. Mayorkas also has not been truthful in his evaluation of the border in testifying to Congress. That, the GOP lawmaker said, amounts to perjury.

The congressman added a third charge of slandering the Border Patrol over a 2021 incident in which top Biden administration officials suggested horse-mounted agents whipped Haitians attempting to jump the border. A department investigation disproved those claims, but Mr. Fallon said Mr. Mayorkas “supported” the false narrative.

Mr. Fallon filed the articles on Monday. As of Wednesday he still had no co-sponsors.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has said impeachment could be in the future, but he is taking a more methodical approach. He has asked two committee chairmen to launch a probe of Mr. Mayorkas’s actions to determine whether an impeachment inquiry is warranted.

Mr. Mayorkas presents a juicy target, given the unprecedented breakdown of immigration enforcement and the record surge of people attempting to take advantage of lax policies he has implemented.

But the link between those policies and impeachable offenses is tenuous.

Mr. Mayorkas repeatedly brushed aside questions of impeachment. During a weekend trip to the border with President Biden, the secretary said he is instead focused on “doing the work that we need to get done.”

Even if the House does impeach Mr. Mayorkas — a move that only requires a majority vote in the chamber — it’s unthinkable that he would be removed by the Senate, where Democrats hold power and where it takes a two-thirds vote to convict and remove an official.

Rep. Andy Biggs, Arizona Republican, introduced articles of impeachment against Mr. Mayorkas last year, though they never saw action in the Democrat-controlled House.

The GOP won control of the chamber in November’s elections with immigration and border security serving as top issues in their campaigns.

