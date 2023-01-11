House Republicans on Wednesday kicked off the promised investigation into President Biden and his family’s long trail of suspicious business dealings with demands for information from the Treasury Department and testimony from former Twitter executives.

The moves from House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, Kentucky Republican, provided a preview of an intense, politically charged probe.

Mr. Comer, now armed with subpoena power, said the panel’s investigation of Mr. Biden’s alleged involvement in his son Hunter Biden’s foreign moneymaking schemes ranks as the panel’s “top priority” in the new Congress.

“Now that Democrats no longer have one-party rule in Washington, oversight and accountability are coming,” Mr. Comer said.

He kicked off his investigation with demands that three former Twitter executives appear before Congress next month as his panel probes Big Tech’s censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop story ahead of the 2020 election.

“For the past two years, the Biden administration and Big Tech worked overtime to hide information about the Biden family’s suspicious business schemes and Joe Biden’s involvement,” Mr. Comer said.

He requested that Vijaya Gadde, Twitter’s former chief legal officer, James Baker, Twitter’s former deputy general counsel, and Yoel Roth, Twitter’s former head of trust and safety, testify before the committee at a hearing slated for the week of Feb. 6.

“Your attendance is necessary because of your role in suppressing Americans’ access to information about the Biden family on Twitter shortly before the 2020 election,” Mr. Comer wrote in letters to the former executives.

Mr. Comer requested that the three appear last month after new Twitter owner Elon Musk released a flood of internal documents — the “Twitter Files” — that showed the platform had a left-wing bias that affected how it censored viewpoints.

The “Twitter Files” exposed the censorship of conservative tweets and the decision to permanently ban then-President Trump from the platform in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol in addition to the suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story.

Other installments have revealed the extent to which federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies worked with the platform to moderate speech including back-channel communications to flag posts and ban users.

The revelations have set off a firestorm on Capitol Hill.

Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee are demanding several Big Tech companies hand over documents for its probe into the Biden administration’s attempts to curtail online freedom of speech.

House Republicans have also paved the way for a new subcommittee led by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan of Ohio focusing on the “weaponization” of the federal government in response to First Amendment concerns raised, in part, by the flood of internal Twitter documents.

Mr. Comer said his previous requests that the three Twitter executives appear have gone unanswered.

“Neither you nor your representative responded to my previous request,” he wrote in his most recent letters to the executives. “This letter reiterates the Committee’s request and — for your convenience in planning travel — informs you of the hearing date, which will be the week of February 6.”

In addition to putting the Twitter executives on notice, Mr. Comer also demanded that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen hand over a tranche of Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) in the Treasury Department’s possession that he says shed light on a web of potentially illegal business ventures spearheaded by the Biden family.

Mr. Comer says previous requests that the Treasury Department hand over the SARs — reports generated by banks to flag suspected illegal activity — have been ignored.

“The Committee is investigating President Biden’s knowledge of and role in these schemes to assess whether he has compromised our national security at the expense of the American people,” Mr. Comer wrote in a letter to Ms. Yellen. “Accordingly, we make this renewed request for certain records and information in Treasury’s custody.”

Hunter Biden’s far-flung business deals have raised eyebrows for years about potential influence peddling and possible crimes. He served on the board of a Ukrainian natural gas company, pursued deals with Chinese Communist Party-linked energy tycoons and allegedly pocketed more than $3 million from a Russian businesswoman who is the widow of a former mayor of Moscow.

Mr. Comer and Mr. Jordan laid out evidence in November that they say “raises troubling questions” about whether the president has been “compromised by foreign governments” in connection with his son’s ventures.

Citing evidence obtained from Hunter Biden’s laptop computer and through whistleblowers, Mr. Comer said his committee had uncovered a “decade-long pattern of influence peddling, national security risks, and political cover-ups” committed by the Biden family with the direct knowledge and involvement of the president.

Republicans on the Oversight Committee said in a 31-page report that the president was directly involved in his family’s business deals, including those involving foreign interests, despite claiming he did not know the details.

The White House has consistently brushed off Republicans’ pledge to expand their inquiry, calling the lawmakers’ claims “politically motivated attacks chock full of long-debunked conspiracy theories.”

